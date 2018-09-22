Chinese Taipei were the dominant force on day three of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Weightlifting Championships in Biała Podlaska in Poland as athletes from the country won two out of the four gold medals on offer.

One of the country’s triumphs came in the women’s 75 kilograms category with Chen En-Tzu managing an unrivalled total of 208kg at the Józef Piłsudsk University of Physical Education.

Slovakia’s Karin Freyova finished second with 205kg, while Switzerland’s Nora Jaeggi came third with 203kg.

Chinese Taipei’s other victorious athlete was Chen Po-Jen, who won the men’s 94kg event with a total of 351kg.

Thailand’s Weeraphat Boonlang was the silver medallist with 323kg and home favourite Szymon Sowka took the bronze with 315kg.

Competition was held today across four weight categories ©FISU

There were also wins today for the United States’ Aria Kellyn Bremner and South Korea’s Yeom Dahoon in the women’s 69kg and men’s 85kg categories respectively.

Bremner posted a total of 204kg with Japan’s Miku Ishii second on 203kg and Canada’s Magalie Roux third on 196kg.

Yeom, meanwhile, registered a total of 331kg to beat nearest challenger Mateusz Sowa of Poland by a margin of 22kg.

The US’s Christian Angel Rodriguez Ocasio rounded out the men’s 85kg podium with 307kg.

Action in Biała Podlaska is due to conclude tomorrow with medals to be awarded in the men’s 105kg and over-105kg categories, and women’s 90kg and over-90kg divisions.