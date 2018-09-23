By Daniel Etchells and Florence Almond at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku
World Judo Championships: Day four of competition
Timeline
- 10 hours ago: Day four of competition begins
- 10 hours ago: World number two out in first match
- 8 hours ago: Defending champion through to fourth round of men's under-81kg
- 8 hours ago: Olympic champion through to quarter-finals
- 7 hours ago: World number one through to quarter-finals
- 7 hours ago: Defending champion is first semi-finalist in women's under-63kg
- 7 hours ago: Olympic champion out in quarter-finals
- 7 hours ago: Defending champion beaten at quarter-final stage
- 7 hours ago: Semi-finalists confirmed
- 4 hours ago: Finals begin on day four
- 4 hours ago: Reigning champion through to defend title
- 4 hours ago: Olympic champion out of gold medal match
- 3 hours ago: No medal for Olympic champion
- 3 hours ago: Olympic champion wins bronze
- 3 hours ago: Franssen wins bronze
- 2 hours ago: Gold for France's Agbegnenou
- 2 hours ago: World champion wins bronze
- 2 hours ago: First medal for Turkey
- 2 hours ago: Iran's Mollaei wins gold
- 2 hours ago: Day four comes to an end
