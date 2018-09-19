A senior World Taekwondo delegation and the global governing body’s demonstration team have been invited to North Korea by International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) President Ri Yong Son as the two organisations continue to develop their collaboration.

A total of 50 World Taekwondo members and 22 members from the demonstration team, based in South Korea’s capital Seoul, have been invited to fly over to Pyongyang for a five-day visit from October 30 to November 3.

During the visit, the World Taekwondo demonstration team will perform twice at the Pyongyang Taekwondo Hall, once on their own on October 31, and then during a World Taekwondo-ITF joint performance on November 2.

The visit will be the first time since April that the World Taekwondo demonstration team has performed in the North Korean capital.

"Sport provides avenues for diplomacy, and taekwondo is one such avenue," World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue, who will lead the delegation travelling to North Korea, said.

"I look forward to meeting our counterparts from the ITF and investigating ways we can help upgrade inter-Korean trust and peace, while also advancing the promotion of our sport worldwide."

Choue is said to be committed to enhancing collaboration between World Taekwondo and the ITF, and cooperation between the two federations has developed significantly since 2014, when they signed a Protocol of Accord during the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing in China.

The October event will be the latest in a long line of co-operative moves.

There have already been joint World Taekwondo-ITF demonstrations on the sidelines of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, at the 2017 World Championships in Muju in South Korea and at the 2015 World Championships in Chelyabinsk in Russia.

Future steps and potential areas of mutual co-operation are due to be discussed in the October meetings.

World Taekwondo is based in Seoul and runs the Olympic version of the sport.

The ITF's headquarters are located in Vienna.