The Institute of National Anti-Doping Agencies (iNADO) has urged World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) not to "pander to the will of a powerful nation" prior to the expected reinstatement of Russia at a key meeting later this week.

In a strongly-worded statement, the iNADO claimed the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) had still not met the two required criteria outlined in the roadmap as the umbrella group representing 67 countries became the latest to criticise WADA for the compromise it struck with Russia.

RUSADA is set to be reinstated by the WADA Executive Committee at a meeting in the Seychelles on Thursday (September 20) after the Compliance Review Committee (CRC) said the country had adhered to the final two conditions, softened and revised as part of a deal between WADA and Russian officials.

The iNADO - a long-time vocal critic of the handling of the Russian doping scandal by WADA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) - warned it was "hard not to be cynical that a proposal, based on weakened terms to accommodate Russia, comes before the Executive Committee at the 11th hour".

WADA President Sir Craig Reedie has defended the process to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency in the face of intense criticism from athletes and other anti-doping groups ©Getty Images

The statement added: "iNADO looks forward to the full return of RUSADA to compliance at the earliest legitimate moment.

"However, based on the letters exchanged by Russia and WADA, any reasonable person would conclude that Russia has not yet fulfilled its obligations to the global sporting community.

"WADA must make its decisions based on consistent application of principles and not simply out of expedience pandering to the will of a powerful nation."

The announcement that the Compliance Review Committee (CRC) had recommended reinstatement for RUSADA was met with a fierce backlash from athletes and figures such as United States Anti-Doping Agency chief executive Travis Tygart.

In an exclusive article for insidethegames, American two-time world skeleton champion Katie Uhlaender admitted RUSADA's reinstatement makes it "difficult" for athletes to believe in the Olympic Movement.

British athlete Vicki Aggar told the BBC the recommendation was "a shifting of the goalposts, a fudge, an unacceptable compromise",.

A large group of athletes from Britain, meanwhile, have written to WADA President Sir Craig Reedie warning that reinstating Russia before the criteria had been met would be a "catastrophe for clean sport".

The document was supported by countries including Canada and the US.

Britain's Vicki Aggar, right, is among the top athletes from around the world to have criticised the proposal by WADA to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency ©Twitter

The CRC had initially recommended RUSADA's non-compliance be maintained until they received a letter from Russia, which they judged to have met the two remaining criteria concerning a public acceptance of the McLaren Report and opening up the Moscow Laboratory.

WADA had originally demanded a public acceptance of the McLaren Report but the CRC said a letter from Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov - which stated the country "fully accepted the decision of the IOC Executive Board that was made based on the findings of the Schmid Report" - satisfied the first requirement.

The Schmid Report largely substantiates the McLaren Report as it outlines the involvement of Russian Ministry officials in the state-sponsored doping scheme but its language is not as strong as the document from the Canadian lawyer.

The CRC also judged that a "commitment" from Russia to provide data and access to the samples stored at the Moscow Laboratory via an independent expert met the second criteria.

"The sporting community is eager to see Russia return as an equal participant but not at any cost," added the iNADO statement.

"When the satisfactory conclusion of the current Russian sanction occurs, it is something that should be able to withstand wide scrutiny and be accepted broadly by that sporting community.

"The present situation does anything but."