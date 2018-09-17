American two-time world skeleton champion Katie Uhlaender has claimed the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) pending reinstatement makes it "difficult" for athletes to believe in the Olympic Movement as she became the latest athlete to urge the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to stick to the original roadmap.

In an exclusive article for insidethegames, the four-time Olympian writes that allowing Russia back into the worldwide sporting fold without the nation meeting the initial criteria "rewards their conspiracy to cheat" and is "rewarding an abuse in regard to the Olympic Movement and athletes".

The 33-year-old, who won her two World Championships gold medals in 2012, said there is a "cloud of doubt that exists within the athlete community" prior to the WADA Executive Committee's decision at a key meeting in the Seychelles on Thursday (September 20).

"The athletes are watching Thursday's (September 20) decision closely," Uhlaender writes.

"If WADA decides to ignore the Russian standards it created, and allows Russia back without having met the conditions, it will be difficult to have the same amount of belief in the Olympic Movement prior to the scandal.

"To the WADA Executive Committee, while you deliberate the decision ahead please consider the true impact of the choice you are facing.

"It is important to make Russia complete all the criteria on the roadmap and standards you have set."

Katie Uhlaender said the athletes would be watching the decision from the WADA Executive Committee closely ©Getty Images

RUSADA is set to be reinstated by WADA just shy of three years since the body was declared non-compliant following the revelations of state-sponsored doping in athletics.

It comes after Russia met the two remaining outstanding conditions on the roadmap, which were softened and revised as part of a compromise reached between WADA and officials in the country.

The announcement that the Compliance Review Committee (CRC) had recommended reinstatement for RUSADA was met with a fierce backlash from athletes and figures such as United States Anti-Doping Agency chief executive Travis Tygart.

The CRC had initially recommended RUSADA's non-compliance be maintained until they received a letter from Russia, which they judged to have met the two remaining criteria concerning a public acceptance of the McLaren Report and opening up the Moscow Laboratory.

WADA had initially demanded a public acceptance of the McLaren Report but the CRC said a letter from Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov - which stated the country "fully accepted the decision of the International Olympic Committee Executive Board that was made based on the findings of the Schmid Report" - satisfied the first requirement.

The Schmid Report largely substantiates the McLaren Report as it outlines the involvement of Russian Ministry officials in the state-sponsored doping scheme but its language is not as strong as the document from the Canadian lawyer.

The CRC also said a "commitment" from Russia to provide data and access to the samples stored at the Moscow Laboratory via an independent expert met the second criteria.

WADA has since defended the compromise but the organisation was dealt another blow when Canadian Beckie Scott, chairperson of the Athlete Committee, quit the CRC following the reinstatement recommendation.

