European marathon champion Volha Mazuronak has become the latest "star ambassador" for the Minsk 2019 European Games.

The 29-year-old won continental gold over 26.2 miles for Belarus at last month's European Championships in German capital Berlin.

She has now agreed to support the second edition of the European Games, taking place in her country's capital between June 21 and 30 next year.

Her appointment comes after last weekend's Minsk half marathon.

"I have no doubt that the second European Games in Minsk will be a success," said Mazuronak.

"It's a great honour for me to be part of the Star Ambassador team for the Games.

"I will do everything possible to present Belarus as a sport-enthusiastic and hospitable country."

European marathon champion Volha Mazuronak has become the latest Minsk 2019 ambassador ©Getty Images

Other ambassadors include canoe sprint and biathlon Olympic champions Aliaksandr Bahdanovich and Darya Domracheva respectively.

"I think that most of the participants of the Minsk half marathon were surprised by the remarkable sporting result and the human feat that Volha performed during her marathon competition at the European Championships in Berlin this summer," said George Katulin, chief executive of the Minsk European Games Organising Committee.

"We are convinced that she will be a fantastic ambassador for the second European Games and attract thousands of fans."

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees are set to compete in Minsk in 15 sports: 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, gymnastics, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.