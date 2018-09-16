Bulgaria look set to bid for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games after receiving encouragement from International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, it has been reported.

The country is hosting three ongoing World Championships in Olympic sports this year - rowing, rhythmic gymnastics and volleyball.

According to Reuters, Bach said that this statistic is "unbelievable".

"Currently, three World Championships in Olympic sports are held in Bulgaria, which I think is an Olympic record," Bach is quoted as saying after a visit to Bulgaria.

"It gives me the opportunity to encourage you to go to the next level and bid to host the Winter [Youth] Olympics."

The Balkan country has a population of around seven million people and has previously failed with bids to host the full Winter Olympics in 1992 and 1994.

IOC President Thomas Bach has encouraged Bulgaria to bid for the 2024 Games ©Getty Images

They also pulled out of the race for the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics but, following Bach's comments, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has asked the Sports Ministry to prepare a bid.

"Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has asked the Minister of Youth and Sport Krasen Kralev to prepare Sofia's bid to host the Winter Youth Olympic Games in 2024," a Sports Ministry statement reads.

Only athletes aged between 14 and 18 can take part in the Youth Olympics and the 2024 event will be the fourth edition of the Winter Games.

The first was held in Innsbruck in 2012, while Lillehammer in Norway held the second in 2016.

The Swiss home of the IOC, Lausanne, will host the third edition in 2020.