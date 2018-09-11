China continued their domination of the Asia-Oceania Open Powerlifting Championships with two more world records on the penultimate day in Kitakyushu.

Xu Lili and Ye Jixiong set new global marks in the Japanese city in the women's under-79 kilograms and men's under-88kg divisions respectively.

Han Miaoyu also won the women's under-73kg division to add a 12th Chinese gold medal from the competition.

Xu, the reigning world champion, lifted 139kg to beat her own world record.

She then attempted 140kg which proved too much.

Indonesia's Siti Mahmudah won silver but was way back on 115kg with Chinese Taipei's two-time Paralympic champion Lin Tzu-Hui third on 108kg.

Ye hoisted up 233.5kg to break the world record set by Egyptian Hany Abdelhady in 2016.

Jordan's Abdelkareem Khattab lifted 215kg for silver as Hideki Odo claimed a first home medal for Japan with bronze on 195kg.

Han, the World Championship silver medallist, lifted 122kg to win her category.

Indonesia's Nurtani Purba recorded 100kg for silver and Jordan's Haifa Naqbi managed the same for bronze with a heavier bodyweight.

Iran also tasted success today as Seyedhamed Solhipouravanji lifted up 231kg to win the men's under-97kg division.

Mohammed Khalaf of the United Arab Emirates won silver on 230kg and there was Chinese bronze for Panpan Yan on 216kg.

Competition concludes tomorrow with the men's under and over 107kg, and the women's under and over 86kg.