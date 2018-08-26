The Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) has signed a video analysis deal with Swiss company Dartfish.

Both parties have agreed to a five-year partnership in a bid to help coaches, athletes, healthcare specialists, instructors and students in the Gulf nation.

It is hoped that the Bahrain Academy, which works with young athletes, will particularly benefit.

BOC secretary general Abdulrahman Askar signed the agreement with Mahmood Fakhro of Dartfish at a ceremony in Seef.

"We seek to develop national sports officials within sports clubs and associations from Bahrain and abroad," Askar told Albawaba Sports.

"We are so proud of having someone like Mahmood Fakhro to qualify national competencies in the field of sports."

The deal is seen as a boost for sport in Bahrain ©Getty Images

Bahrain Academy director Fakhro also welcomed the tie-up.

"Dartfish is the most advanced video analysis technology on the market and is utilised by thousands of education, coaching and professional sporting organisations across the world," he said.

"This agreement will help those interested in taking part in Dartfish courses to benefit from the development featured at the programme and we are so proud that the Academy is the only official authority in the kingdom that have the rights to present this training programme."

Bahrain are currently competing at the ongoing Asian Games in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.