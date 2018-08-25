Tower Insurance has signed a deal with Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) to become an official partner of the governing body, it was announced today.

The partnership between PNZ and the country's oldest insurance company was announced to coincide with the two years to go milestone until the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

A special double-page wrap advert, featuring Paralympic medallists Mary Fisher, Holly Robinson, Michael Johnson and Jessica Hamill, appeared in the New Zealand Herald today to unveil the deal.

Tower Insurance join confectionery company Cadbury, car manufacturers Toyota and recruitment agency Adecco as official partners of PNZ.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tower Insurance to the Paralympic family," said PNZ chief executive Fiona Allan.

"Although we are formally announcing our Partnership today we revealed this news to over 100 Tower Insurance leaders last week with a talk from Rio 2016 Paralympic double bronze medallist, William Stedman.

"The passion and excitement the leaders expressed was a great signal of their commitment to supporting Para sport across New Zealand.”

New Zealand won 21 medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

The announcement came as Tokyo 2020 celebrated two years to go until the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympic Games on August 25, 2020.

New Zealand won 21 medals at the last edition of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, including nine golds.

Allan said the country is targeting going one better in the Japanese capital, setting a goal of 22 medals.

"With 2 years to go until the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, we are looking forward with great excitement to the biggest event on the Para sport calendar globally," she added.

"The performance levels of Para athletes throughout the world have taken a meteoric rise since the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympics, as have viewing figures."