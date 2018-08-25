Lima 2019 marked one year to go until the Parapan American Games with an exhibition of sport in the Peruvian capital.

The event featured sports which will appear on the Games programme next year, including wheelchair basketball, goalball, sitting volleyball, blind football and Para-taekwondo.

It took place at the VIDENA complex which will serve as one of the main venue clusters.

Para-athletes from Peru who will hope to compete on home soil were in attendance alongside Lima 2019 ambassadors and Games President Carlos Neuhaus.

National Paralympic Association of Peru President Lucha Villar and Peruvian Olympic Committee counterpart Pedro del Rosario were also present.

"Organising the Parapan American Games is a major task as we need to ensure that they are accessible to all," said Neuhaus.

"We are working hard to ensure that everyone can take part in the Games.

Various sports were demonstrated at the event ©Lima 2019

"We are dedicated to providing Para-athletes with the best conditions to compete in, and I am looking forward to watching them give it their all for their countries."

The Games will take place between August 23 and September 1 next year, 12 days after the completion of the Pan American Games.

"Time is flying, and it is amazing that we are only one year away from the biggest Parapan American Games in history," said Americas Paralympic Committee President Julie Dussliere.

"The Lima 2019 Organising Committee has been working extremely hard, and I am confident they will deliver an outstanding event, the first of its kind to be held in Peru.

"I can already see how excited and passionate everyone working with the organisation is.

"This will be a huge opportunity for all people living with an impairment in Peru.

"This will be the first time many people will be able to witness first-hand the exceptional abilities of Para-athletes.

"Lima 2019 has the potential to transform Peruvian society."