Buenos Aires 2018 have signed a deal with Argentinian gas transportation company TGS to help light the cauldron at this year's Youth Olympic Games.

The firm will provide the natural gas connection which will allow the Olympic flame to be set alight on the day of the Opening Ceremony on October 6.

They will also keep the flame burning during the 12 days of competition in Argentina's capital.

The cauldron will be at the iconic Buenos Aires Obelisk as organisers are foregoing a traditional stadium Opening Ceremony.

Instead, the curtain-raiser will take place in the heart of the city and will be open to all members of the public.

The Games have been hailed as the first Olympic competition which will feature full gender equality - with one man and one woman set to light the Cauldron in recognition of this.

The Opening Ceremony will take place at the Buenos Aires Obelisk ©IOC

The Torch Relay for Buenos Aires 2018 is currently on a 14,000 kilometre journey through Argentina.

It will visit "iconic" Argentinian geography and five regions in the country before the Opening Ceremony.

The Games will close on October 18.

TGS employs 1,000 people in Argentina and operates a gas pipeline network that is more than 9,300 kilometres long.

