Turkmenistani wrestler Rustem Nazarov has become the first athlete to fail a doping test here at the 2018 Asian Games and has been disqualified, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said today.
According to the OCA, the 24-year-old tested positive for the banned substance furosemide, a masking agent, in a pre-tournament urine test last week.
Nazarov had competed in the men's 57 kilograms freestyle event on Sunday (August 19) and was beaten 12-8 in his first match by India's Sandeep Tomar.
His fellow countryman Shyhazberdi Ovelekov won a bronze medal in the men's Greco-Roman 87kg category after defeating Yemen's Mohammed Hasan Mohammed Gaber Alquhali 8-0 on Wednesday (August 22).
"[Nazarov] has been disqualified from the 18th Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games 2018...and his results during the competition held on the 19th August annulled," an OCA statement reads.
The case comes on the back of OCA President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah making a request at the continental governing body's recent Executive Board meeting for the Medical Standing Committee and the Anti-Doping Commission to put together the results from the last 12 years in terms of the risk rating of sports.
He said on Monday (August 20) that sports with the highest number of doping cases in recent Games could face punishment, including expulsion.
"We would like to see which sport in the past three Games had the highest number [of doping cases]," Sheikh Ahmad told reporters.
"When we know this sport we will put it under pressure.
"It will not be one of our sports anymore, or it will have less medals."
Wrestlers accounted for six of the 10 positive doping cases that resulted from the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat, insidethegames revealed on Monday.
Two of the other four came from jiu-jitsu practitioners, while the sports of sambo and kickboxing were responsible for one each.
The names and nationalities of those who failed tests are currently unknown.
A total of 401 samples were collected during last year’s event, which took place from September 17 to 27.
Of those, 126 came from pre-competition testing and 275 from in-competition testing.
Dr Mani Jegathesan, chair of the OCA Medical Standing Committee, pointed out how the 2017 AIMAG was in stark contrast to the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, hailed as a "Clean Games" by the OCA in March of last year.
Increasing awareness of anti-doping was said to be one of the priorities of the OCA at the 2017 AIMAG.
An educational kiosk was set up at the Athletes' Village, forming part of the OCA's outreach programme that aims to teach young athletes about the dangers of doping and how mistakes can be made without the relevant information.
German company Professional Worldwide Controls was appointed to administer the drugs testing system here at the 2018 Asian Games.
They will replicate the role they played at events including the 2015 European Games in Baku, the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London and the 2017 AIMAG.