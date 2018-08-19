Two-time Olympian Jayson Terdiman will help play a leading role when USA Luge's latest slider search event takes place in his home town in Berwick in Pennsylvania at an event organised by his mother next month.

The event, organised in association with USA Luge partner, hamburger restaurant chain White Castle, is due to take place on September 23.

They hope to capitalise on the Olympic momentum that began with Erin Hamlin’s Olympic bronze medal at Sochi 2014 and continued with Chris Mazdzer’s silver medal at Pyeongchang 2018, followed by his appearance on ABC Television’s Dancing with the Stars.

Terdiman, who raced doubles for Team USA at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchng 2018, will be in attendance for the two clinics

Terdiman and partner Matt Mortensen rose to third in the International Luge Federation World Cup standings in 2017 and helped capture a World Championship silver medal in the team relay in that same season.

Terdiman, now in training for the new season, will be part of the USA Luge coaching staff, introducing Berwick area youth to this Winter Olympic sport.

Jayson Terdiman, right, will be involved in the USA Luge slider search event in his hometown in Pennsylvania ©Getty Images

The event has been arranged by his mother, Kathryn Terdiman, a USA Luge race official.

Jayson started his career at a USA Luge "Slider Search" clinic in 2002.

Children aged nine through 13 are welcome to attend, experience wheeled luge sleds at slower speeds, and ultimately be considered for the USA Luge Junior Development Team.

"The White Castle Slider Search is critical to finding luge athletes to represent the United States who will someday go for the gold," Gordy Sheer, USA Luge director of marketing and sponsorships, a Calgary 1998 Olympic silver medalist, said.

"A morning or afternoon of trying something fun and new could be the first step down a path to glory."

Online registration is available by clicking here.