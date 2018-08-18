The first official day of competition at the 2018 Asian Games is due to take place tomorrow with the first gold medal scheduled to be won in the men's changquan wushu event ©Asian Games 2018

The official opening day of competition at the 2018 Asian Games is due to take place here tomorrow with the first gold medal scheduled to be won in the men's changquan wushu event.

The event is one of 462 in which medals due to be won in 40 sports during 15 days of action in Jakarta and Palembang.

The men's changquan will be held for the third time at the Asian Games after Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014.

From 1990 to 2006, a three-events-combined men's changquan event was held at the Asian Games.

In both events combined, China won each of the first six gold medals from 1990 to 2010.

South Korea's Lee Ha Sung ended China's winning streak by claiming the gold medal in 2014.

Macau's Jia Rui took the silver medal, while Japan's Daisuke Ichikizaki came away with bronze.

Swimming is one of the six sports in which gold medals are due be won on the first official day of competition at the Asian Games but the first will be awarded in wushu ©Jakarta Palembang 2018
Other sports in which medals will be distributed tomorrow are due to be fencing, shooting, swimming, taekwondo and wrestling.

The fencing finals will be in the men's individual épée and women's individual sabre events, while shooting titles will be won in the 10 metres air rifle mixed team and 10m air pistol mixed team competitions.

A total of 12 gold medals are up for grabs across swimming and wrestling with a further four on offer in the men's and women's individual and team poomsae events. 

Jakarta and Palembang were only awarded the 2018 Asian Games in July 2014 following the withdrawal of Hanoi in Vietnam for financial reasons.

More than 10,000 athletes from 45 countries are expected to compete.

The Games are officially due to begin this evening with the Opening Ceremony at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

It will mark the start of the 18th edition of the continental event. 