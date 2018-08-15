The Torch Relay for the 2018 Asian Games has continued with the flame travelling from Cianjur to Cipanas ©Asian Games 2018

The Torch Relay for the 2018 Asian Games has continued with the flame travelling from Cianjur to Cipanas.

More than 1,500 kindergarten students gathered at Cipanas Presidential Palace for a brief introduction on the Torch for the event in Jakarta and Palembang, scheduled to officially begin on Saturday (August 18).

They incessantly waved the Indonesian flag throughout the Relay leg, which was somewhat different from previous ones.

The Torch’s handover was held at the Palace, whose chief of staff, Mustofa Alatas, received and carried it.

He also hoisted Indonesia’s red-and-white flag.

"We are certainly very proud to host this [Torch Relay]," Alatas said.

"We have long prepared for the arrival of the Asian Games Torch here.

"We've also coordinated with kindergartens so that their students - 1,500 of them - were invited to participate in welcoming the Asian Games Torch at the Palace."

The 2018 Asian Games Torch will complete its Relay when it arrives in Jakarta today ©Asian Games 2018
Thousands of schoolchildren and residents also crowded the sidewalks along the road connecting Cianjur Regency and Cipanas District.

In addition to the Torch Relay, a special drum performance was exhibited throughout the event.

Cornelia, one of the drummers, said she was happy and very pleased to perform in front of the Palace with her friends.

After a temporary stop at the Cipanas Presidential Palace, the Torch continued its journey to the neighbouring city of Bogor.

It will complete its Relay when it arrives in Jakarta today.

The Torch will be paraded across Jakarta for three days before it will be used to ignite the cauldron at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium during the 2018 Asian Games' Opening Ceremony on Saturday.

In total, it will have travelled through 54 cities in 18 provinces of the vast archipelago of Indonesia.