Boels-Dolmans won the team time trial at the Open de Suède Vårgårda today - a leg of the International Cycling Union's Women's World Tour.

Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen, the Rio 2016 Olympic road race champion and the reigning World Tour winner, was among the successful team in Sweden.

She was joined by Amy Pieters, Karol-Ann Canuel, Amalie Dideriksen, Christine Majerus and Chantal Blaak as the cyclists tackled a 42.5 kilometre route.

They clinched a winning time of 53min 7.8sec as the Dutch-registered team won the title for the third year in a row.





Silver went to Team Sunweb as they clocked in at 53:23.8.

Cervélo Bigla won the bronze medal as their team stopped the watches at 53:54.8.

A second UCI Women’s World Tour event is scheduled to follow on Monday (August 13) in Sweden, when a road race will be held in Vårgårda.