Saudi Arabia and Poland played out a goalless draw at the International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) World Football Championships in Sweden today.

The match at the Sannerudsvallen Stadium in Kil was a dead rubber as both sides were already through to the semi-finals.

But the result ensured Saudi Arabia topped Group B ahead of Poland.

With nothing to play for the quality was always likely to be low, and so it proved with the match ending in a 0-0 draw.

The other two teams in Group B, Russia and Japan, were unable to usurp Saudi Arabia, the defending champions, and Poland.

They were both pointless before the Russia beat Japan in their final match.

Russia came from behind to beat Japan 2-1 at the bottom of Group B ©INAS

The Russians initially went behind but came back from 1-0 down at half time to win 2-1.

It means Russia finish third in the group on three points, whilst Japan go out with a record of three losses from three games.

Matches in Group A will continue tomorrow with Argentina versus Germany and South Africa versus hosts Sweden.