The Minsk 2019 European Games Organising Committee (MEGOC) has unveiled its "Bright Team" project which has the aim of engaging the public with the event.

In particular, the scheme has the goal of involving more people in the 15 sports on the programme.

Bright Team began its work over the weekend at a beach soccer tournament in the Belarus capital.

A MEGOC Bright Team side made up of applicants for volunteer roles were among teams to take part at the city's Beach Soccer Complex, which has been specially built inside two months for the Games.

Bright Team has taken its name from the official Minsk 2019 motto "Bright Year, Bright You".

This in turn has been based on the letters BY, the first two letters, phonetically, that make up the word Belarus and also the internet country code domain for the nation.

The initiative launched at a beach soccer tournament ©Minsk 2019

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees will compete in Minsk in 15 sports: 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, gymnastics, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.

Ten of the 15 sports will act as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with the European Games also counting as the official European Championships for four sports.

There will be 91 men's events, 89 women's events and 21 mixed events in total, with 115 universality spots available.

All 12 sporting venues, of which 11 are existing facilities, will be located within a maximum 30 minutes' drive from the Athletes' Village, ensuring athletes can easily travel to training and competition sites.