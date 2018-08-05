Ukraine claimed the combination free routine gold medal in Russia’s absence on day three of artistic swimming action at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships here.

The Ukrainians were the first to compete in today’s final and posted a score of 94.4667 points that none of their opponents were able to match.

Italy finished second with 92.6000 points, while Spain came third with 91.4667.

"This is a very important competition - the main competition for this year," Ukraine’s Maryna Aleksiiva said.

"The team is very pleased to compete for Ukraine and for the people, our organisation.

"We are happy to be here, the country is beautiful and the people are very nice."

Ukraine were the first team to compete and registered a score that none of their opponents could match ©Getty Images

Italy pipped Spain to the silver medal just a day after they snatched bronze from their rivals in the team free routine final.

"We were not surprised that we were able to fend them off," Italy's Linda Cerruti said.

"Yesterday, they were very close behind, but today we were ahead."

Earlier today, Russia’s Svetlana Kolesnichenko, a gold medallist in the duet technical routine final on Friday (August 3), topped the solo free routine preliminary standings with 95.5333 points.

Ukraine's Yelyzaveta Yakhno finished second with 92.9333 points, while Cerruti came third with 91.3000.

Artistic swimming action at Glasgow 2018 is due to continue tomorrow when the finals in the solo technical routine and team technical routine events will be held.