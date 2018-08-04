Britain's Edward Wright moved to the top of the Finn leaderboard today at the Sailing World Championships in Aarhus after two second place finishes.

Wright, a six-time World Championship medallist, whose only title came in 2010, now lies joint top of standings after six races on 22 points.

He leads second placed Swede Max Salminen and Nicholas Heiner of The Netherlands by countback.

It came on the final day of qualifying racing in two separate fleets, with all the top sailors now racing together.

Sweden hold the lead in the men's 470 class after Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom won race six today.

They lie top on 15 points ahead of two Japanese pairings.

Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazano lie second on 20 points and Tatsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi third on 21.

Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka hold pole position for Japan in the corresponding women's event.

Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden are among other leaders ©World Sailing

They sit on 17 points to lead Britons Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre by two and Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France by 10.

Sam Meech of New Zealand has dominated the early stages of the laser class after three wins and one second place so far.

Finland's Kaarle Tapper lies second on 13 points and Australia's Tom Burton third on countback on the same tally.

Paige Railey of United States leads in the laser radial class with eight points.

She leads Denmark's Anne-Marie Rindom and Norway's Line Flem Host by one and two points respectively.

Action is due tocontinue tomorrow.