Russia continued their domination of the artistic swimming events at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships today, winning the team free routine final here.

A huge score of 97.0333 points saw the Russians triumph by a margin of 2.4333 over nearest challengers Ukraine.

The country had yesterday claimed gold medals in the duet technical routine and duet technical routine mixed events.

"All year we have worked so much and I feel exhausted," Russia’s Maria Shurochkina said.

"Maybe because this is the end of the year and we have vacation [coming] closer and closer, our energy level dips."

Rounding out the podium were Italy with 92.2333 points, who claimed the bronze medal by beating Spain by just 1.333 points.

Russia were a cut above the rest of the field ©Getty Images

"The points difference is the smallest but we made it," Italy’s Linda Cerruti said.

"It was very close with Spain."

Russia also topped the duet free routine preliminary standings today with 96.0333 points.

As was the case in the team free routine final, Ukraine and Italy ranked second and third respectively.

Ukraine scored 93.3000 points, while Italy managed 91.1667.

Artistic swimming action at Glasgow 2018 is due to continue tomorrow when the combination free routine final will take centre stage.