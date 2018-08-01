Mass production and sales of official Beijing 2022 products are due to begin today following a successful trial run period.

Organisers launched a series of products online last year before opening official stores in January.

Piao Xuedong, Beijing 2022 marketing director, claimed the trial showed there was strong demand for merchandise.

"The impressive market response to our products during the trial run represents the strong demand for licensed Beijing 2022 souvenirs, and lays a solid foundation for sales to expand in scale," Piao said, according to the China News Service.

"Some of the most popular items are 2022 commemorative badges displaying the Olympics and Paralympics logos, which were sold out within two hours on the opening day of the trial phase.

"The licensing project will surely boost the preparation and organization of the 2022 Olympics with strong financial backing, but we expect it to also promote the Olympic spirit, traditional Chinese culture and Beijing's vibrant image."

Beijing 2022 have numerous official stores which opened this year ©Beijing 2022

It is claimed that 16 merchandise categories have been decided, including badges, clothing and stationary.

According to China News Service, the trial run raised nearly $14.7 million (£11.1 million/€12.5 million).

It followed the launch of Games emblems and logos.

The public have also been encouraged to submit designs for products featuring the Beijing 2022 logos.

The competition comes three years after Beijing was announced as hosts of the Winter Olympics.

The Chinese capital will become the first city to host the Summer and Winter Olympics.