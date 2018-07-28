Kirsten Wild of The Netherlands survived a chaotic conclusion as she edged compatriot Marianne Vos to secure victory at the the Prudential RideLondon Classique in London today.

The Wiggle High5 rider, winner of three gold medals at the Track World Championships earlier this year, timed her sprint to perfection to claim an impressive win at the International Cycling Union Women's WorldTour event.

Vos, the London 2012 Olympic road race champion, could not keep pace with Wild in the final stages as the WaowDeals Pro Cycling athlete was forced to settle for second as Wild won for the second time in three years having also triumphed in 2016.

Italy's Elisa Balsamo of the Valcar–PBM team held on for third place.

Defending Prudential RideLondon champion Coryn Rivera, who rides for Team Sunweb, eventually finished sixth as she was one of the main casualties of a crash which occurred towards the end of the race.

The men's classic race, due to be held tomorrow, is set to feature a number of the sport's sprinting starts.

Germany's André Greipel, who has 11 stage victories at the Tour de France to his name, is the latest athlete to be confirmed among the starters for the event.

Greipel, who rides for the Lotto Soudal team, will join the likes of Britain's Mark Cavendish of Team Dimension Data on the start line.

Elia Viviani, a member of the Quick-Step Floors team, has also entered the event.

"I'm delighted to be able to get back racing so quickly," Cavendish, eliminatedTour de France after failing to make the time cut on stage 11, said.

"In the last two years the race has come down to a sprint on The Mall and if it does so again this year I'm sure it'll be a spectacular sprint finish."

The race features a 183 kilometres route that starts in central London, heads out to the Surrey Hills and concludes on The Mall.