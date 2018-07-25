Australia have selected their squad for next month's Wheelchair Rugby World Championship as they bid to become the first host nation to win the event.

Coach Brad Dubberley has named 11 players in his squad for the competition in Sydney between August 5 and 10.

The Australian team - known as the Steelers - will begin the event as the defending world champions, as well as the back-to-back and reigning Paralympic gold medallists, so will fancy their chances at the Quaycentre on the Sydney Olympic Park.

Skipper Ryley Batt is one of eight players named who were part of the triumphant Paralympic campaign at Rio 2016, while six featured at the last World Championship in Odense in Denmark in 2014.

Only Jake Howe and Josh Nicholson have never won a gold medal at a major tournament.

Mick Ozanne, Jason Lees, Ben Fawcett, Chris Bond, Ryan Scott, Andrew Edmondson, Andrew Harrison and Jayden Warn complete the line-up.

None of the six previous hosts of the World Championship have managed to win the tournament.

"This is our strongest line-up," said Dubberley.

"We are at full strength which hasn't been the case in some recent tournaments, so to be able to have all our best players fit, available and ready to go and for us to choose our best team is an awesome position to be in.

"I'm just really looking forward to going into battle with these guys now.

Ryley Batt will skipper the side in Sydney ©Getty Images

"Not too many teams get to play at home for a Paralympic Games or a World Championship and no team has ever done what we're trying to do.

"It's definitely something we all want to achieve together.

"We know we're going to be hunted by all of these other teams.

"Everyone wants to take down the top team.

"They're all making adjustments to try and do that.

"But we know there is extra pressure playing at home.

"It's easier to get distracted.

"More of the guys have friends and family at games, there is extra attention from media and the public but we understand all that.

"A big part of our plan is to minimise distractions as much as possible and keep attacking."

Australia will play in Pool A in Sydney with Japan, Sweden, New Zealand, Denmark and Ireland.

Pool B contains United States, Canada, Britain, France, Colombia and Poland.



