Tokyo 2020 have marked the two-year to go milestone until the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games with a series of celebration events.

Organisers are holding a countdown event at Tokyo Skytree Town today in conjunction with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The Ceremony will display 731 commemorative lanterns which are based on the theme of a summer festival, with the lanterns highlighting how there are just 731 days to go until the Games open.

Tokyo 2020 said the lanterns will contain messages about the Games from adults and children.

Proceedings will include athletes and participants performing the "Tokyo Gorin Ondo 2020" song.

The song was revealed by organisers last July as part of their bid to grow interest in the Games.

The original song was written and recorded for the 1964 Olympics and Paralympics, which were also held in the Japanese capital.

A music video was later launched with choreography aimed at making the song easier to dance along to for people of varying physical abilities.

Special illuminations will also be shown at the celebration, with the cooperation of Tokyo Skytree, which is claimed to be the world's tallest tower.

The event will also include an appearance from Olympic and Paralympic mascots Miraitowa and Someity.

The names of the mascots were revealed at a launch event on Sunday (July 22).

Mascots Miraitowa and Someity will feature at tonight's celebration event ©Tokyo 2020

"Miraitowa" combines the Japanese words for future and eternity, while "Someity" takes its name from the "someiyoshino" cherry blossom variety, which Tokyo 2020 say resonates with "so mighty" in English.

The design of the mascots was chosen by schoolchildren across Japan and at Japanese language schools abroad.

A mascot house was also inaugurated to coincide with the launch event.

It will allow spectators and fans to take pictures with the two characters and will also sell a range of merchandise which depicts the Miraitowa and Someity characters.

A series of public buses featuring the mascots began operating in Tokyo today as part of the two-years to go celebrations.

It is anticipated the buses will continue to operate until the end of the Paralympic Games.

An event marking the two-years to go milestone to the Paralympic Games will be held on August 25 at the Mega Web.

The Mega Web is an automotive-focused theme park located in Aomi, in the Tokyo Bay area.