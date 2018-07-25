The French Taekwondo Federation (FFTDA) have announced the appointment of Gulsah Alonso to their national coaching team.

The Turkish coach boasts 10 years of experience and has previously worked in Guatemala, Mexico and Egypt.

She was voted as World Taekwondo's coach of the year in 2015.

The FFTDA hope Alonso will help to guide their national athletes to success at events.

"I join the technical staff with great enthusiasm and desire to work to help raise the level of the national team," Alonso said.

"In countries where I worked I always gave 100 per cent I have great confidence in this team and here I will continue to do the same.



"Many teams are coached entirely by men and as a coach, I believe that the arrival of a qualified woman on the team can be an asset for a better understanding between female athletes and technical coaching."

Gulsah Alonso was named World Taekwondo's coach of the year in 2015 ©World Taekwondo

The FFTDA, founded in 1995, has more than 50,000 members.

France has won seven Olympic medals since taekwondo made its debut o the programme at Sydney 2000 but have yet to win a gold.

They have claimed three silver and four bronze.

France's most recent medal came at Rio 2016 when Haby Niaré won a silver in the 67 kilograms category.

"There are young people in France with a lot of talent, I would like to take advantage of this potential to help progress and become the best possible fighters," Alonso said.

Prior to her coaching career, Tapia represented Turkey at international level from 1995 through to 2008.

She is set to be based at the French National Institute of Sport and Physical Education in Paris.