Car giant Toyota is to use autonomous electric vehicles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, it was announced today.

The Japanese company, a member of the International Olympic Committee's top-tier The Olympic Partner sponsorship programme and a worldwide partner of the International Paralympic Committee, will use the battery powered vehicles in the Athletes' Village.

According to Kyodo News, the vehicles will be used to transport athletes who will be able to hail them down.

They will also be able to carry out other services such as package delivery.

Toyota will provide thousands of vehicles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

Toyota will provide a fleet of more than 3,000 vehicles for Tokyo 2020.

This will include the Mirai, the world's first mass-produced fuel-cell car, and the Sora, a fuel-cell bus, Kyodo News reports.

Toyota have said they would particularly like to help those with disabilities and the elderly.

"If someone wants to take on a challenge and moving is what is preventing them from doing so, Toyota would like to help tackle that problem," said the company's President Akio Toyoda.

"We want mobility to be a possibility, not an obstacle."