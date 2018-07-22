London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Kim Jung-hwan secured his first individual title as he claimed men's sabre gold at the World Fencing Championships in Wuxi.

The 34-year-old world number one topped the podium with a 15-11 triumph over American Eli Dershwitz in the final at the Wuxi Sports Centre Gym.

Kim came into the event as the favourite but had never won an individual crown at the World Championships.

He was a member of the South Korean squad which claimed victory in the team event in Leipzig last year and also won the competition at London 2012.

The bronze medals in the men's sabre division were clinched by Russian Kamil Ibragimov and Kim's compatriot Kim Jun-ho.

Mara Navarria of Italy also won her first individual World Championships gold medal ©Getty Images

Italy's Mara Navarria also enjoyed her first individual World Championships win as she beat Romania's Olympic team gold medallist Ana Maria Brânză to seal the women's épée gold medal.

Navarria, 33, continued the trend of world number one's justifying their billing in Wuxi as she recorded a 13-9 victory over her Romanian opponent.

Laura Staehli of Switzerland and American Courtney Hurley were the recipients of the bronze medal.

Staehli had earlier ended the challenge of Olympic bronze medallist Sun Yiwen, the sixth seed considered the most likely of the Chinese fencers to finish on the podium, in the round of 16.

The event is due to continue tomorrow.