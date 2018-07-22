Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen is hoping his victory at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Singapore Open can lay a platform for success at the World Championships after he wrapped up the men's singles title today.

The top seed produced a dominant display in the final as he beat compatriot Hsu Jen Hao 21-13, 21-13 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in this HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

It marked Chou's first victory on the BWF tour for four years, with his last triumph coming back in 2014.

The 28-year-old claimed his win would give him confidence as he prepares for an assault at the World Championships gold medal in Nanjing next month.

"It has been four years – a rather long time since I’ve last won – so this is a breakthrough," Chou said.

"I feel that I have been improving and that I can win more titles."

Japanese fifth seed Sayaka Takahashi reigned supreme in the women's singles final ©Getty Images

Japanese fifth seed Sayaka Takahashi reigned supreme in the women's singles final as she defeated Gao Fangjie of China.

Takahashi, who saved four game points in the opener, eventually claimed a 25-23, 21-14 victory to add to her triumphs in New Zealand and Switzerland this year.

"My sister said ‘Let’s play badminton together, and let’s win together,'" Takahashi, younger sister of Olympic gold medallist Ayaka Takahashi, said.

"That comment changed me.

"If she hadn’t said that, I don’t think I would be here."