France’s Marie Oteiza clinched the women’s European Modern Pentathlon Championships title in Székesfehérvár.

Oteiza was among the top qualifiers two day ago in the Hungarian city, so was expected to be in contention for the overall victory.

Her challenge began impressively when she topped the fencing standings before a sixth place in the swimming event.

The Frenchwoman achieved a 17th place in the riding discipline, the results giving her an advantage heading into the laser-run discipline.

She completed the event in a time of 12min 39.56sec, enough to secure the overall title with a points tally of 1,366.

RESULTS: Jo Muir finishes 17th with Samantha Murray 35th as France ' s Marie Oteiza becomes the new European Champion and home favourite Sarolta Kovacs takes bronze in Szekesfehervar! #pentathlongb #EuropeanChamps pic.twitter.com/okGk6cAp21 — Pentathlon GB (@PentathlonGB) July 21, 2018

Britain's Kate French rose three places in the laser run to end as the silver medallist with 1,357 point.

She finished ahead of Hungary’s Sarolta Kovacs, who scored 1,348 to claim the bronze medal.

Kovacs ended on the same score as her compatriot Tamara Alekszejev, but clinched the medal by crossing the line ahead in the laser-run.

The men's final is scheduled to take place tomorrow.