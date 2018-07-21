Norway celebrated double gold as the World University Orienteering Championships in Kuortane concluded with relay events.

Both Norway’s men’s and women’s relay teams performed impressively in the Finnish municipality.

Paul Sirum and Håvard Haga had already earned silver and bronze medals in individual middle and long distance events at the Championships.

The duo proved key to their success in the men’s relay, with Haga putting the team into fourth place after finishing the opening leg in 31min 45sec.

Audun Heimdal produced a slower time than his team-mate by clocking 32:07 on a different course, but his effort saw Norway rise into first.

Sirum maintained their position at the top of the standings and anchored the team home to gold in a time of 1 hour 36min 32sec.

The silver medal was claimed by hosts Finland, whose team of Aleksi Anttolainen, Aleksi Karppinen and Eetu Savolainen achieved a time of 1:36:55.

They ended just one second clear of Switzerland, who edged the second Finnish team to the bronze medal, pipping their rivals on the line.

Amazing relay race had a beautiful ending with the Prize Giving Ceremony where Norway, Finland and Switzerland got their medals! Congratulations! @FISUnetwork #WUOC2018 #orienteering #kuortane pic.twitter.com/skbgWlDGWw — WUOC2018 (@wuoc2018) July 21, 2018

Norway were also crowned champions in the women’s events, with Ingrid Lundanes, Ingeborg Eide and Marie Olaussen battling to victory over the Finnish team.

The trio ended the race in a winning time of 1:53:10, as the home team of Enni Jalava, Sanni Kivela and Alexandra Enlund finished 13 seconds back.

Switzerland again completed the podium places, with their squad crossing two minutes behind the silver medallists.

A Closing Ceremony was held after the final competition of the Championships.

A total of 34 World University Championships are being held in 2018.

The events were awarded by the International University Sports Federation.