Thomas Schreiber scored with just 0.02 seconds left on the clock as the United States beat defending champions Canada 9-8 in a sensational final at the 2018 Men’s World Lacrosse Championships in Israel.

Mark Cockerton had put Canada into an 8-7 lead with just over five minutes remaining at the Netanya Stadium, but Ryan Brown equalised before Schreiber’s dramatic hat-trick sealing winner.

Victory secures the US their 10th world title and sees them enact revenge on Canada, who defeated them in last year’s final to earn their third triumph.

The two nations have now met in nine of the Championships' 13 finals with the US winning six and Canada three.

Goals from Schreiber and Paul Rabil put the US into an early lead before a Curtis Dickson double either side of strikes from Ben McIntosh and Mark Matthews gave Canada a 4-2 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

There was nothing to separate the two sides in the second quarter with goals from the US’s Ryan Brown and Matthew Danowski being cancelled out by Cockerton and McIntosh, but the Americans pulled themselves back onto level terms in the third through Brown and Marcus Holman.

Canada moved back in front within two minutes of the fourth quarter starting as Dickson completed his hat-trick, only for Schreiber to swiftly restore parity once more.

Cockerton then appeared to have done enough to finally seal victory for the Canadians, but hat-trick chasing Brown and Schreiber had other ideas and turned the game on its head in the dying moments to cue wild celebrations at the full-time buzzer.