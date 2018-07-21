Hosts Japan earned their place in three of the four team event finals as action continued today at the World University Karate Championships in Kobe.

As well as reaching the men’s and women’s kata gold medal matches, the home nation also advanced to the men’s kumite final at the Kobe Central Gymnasium in the capital city of the Hyōgo Prefecture.

In the men’s kata, Japan beat Sri Lanka 5-0 in the semi-finals to set up a meeting with Austria, 3-2 winners over Poland.

The country progressed to the women’s kata final by defeating China 5-0 and will do battle with Spain, 5-0 victors at the expense of Czech Republic, for the title.

A 3-0 win over Australia sealed Japan’s spot in the men’s kumite final, where they will go up against Iran.

Japan will face Austria in the men's team kata final ©Sportsdata

The Iranians overcame Poland by the same scoreline.

The only team final Japan failed to reach was that in the women’s kumite after suffering a narrow loss to France in the semi-finals.

Awaiting France in the final are Spain, who edged Austria in the other last-four encounter.

All four team finals are scheduled to take place tomorrow along with those in the individual men’s and women’s kumite and kata events.

Japan will be represented in nine of the 12 individual finals.