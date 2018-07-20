Qualification action continued today at the World Fencing Championships in Wuxi.

Men's epee and women's foil fencers took centre stage in the Chinese city as they sought to earn a place in main 64-athlete field.

China's home stars enjoyed a good day in the women's event as all four of their fencers progressed through at the Wuxi Sports Centre Gym.

Chen Qingyuan, Huo Xingxin, Fu Yiting and Shi Yue were the athletes to advance to the main draw.

It was a different story in the men's epee, however, as Xue Yangdong was the only Chinese athlete to book his spot through.

All of the top ranked fencers will come in at the last 64 stage.

In the men's epee, Italy's Paolo Pizzo, who will be defending the world title he won last year in German city Leipzig, is part of the draw.

He will be joined by Rio 2016 Olympic champion Park Sang-young and world number one Bogdan Nikishin of Ukraine.

The women's foil field features Russia's Inna Deriglazova, the number one seed and reigning world and Olympic champion.

Tomorrow will see qualifiers in the men's foil and women's sabre.