The European Olympic Committees' (EOC) Marketing and Communication Commission hosted a meeting in Cluj-Napoca in Romania.

Members were welcomed by the Commission's chair Mihai Claudiu Covallu, who is also President of the Romanian Olympic Committee.

Proposals and ideas were put forward by all members, with special focus on the Minsk 2019 European Games.

The Commission has been tasked with working closely with the EOC's marketing and communication agencies - Altius, Octagon and Mitchell Communication Agency.

Mikko Ronkainen of Finland is the athlete representative on the Commission ©Getty Images

The cooperation between the parties will be better implemented, it is claimed, thanks to the appointment of EOC Executive Committee liaison member Bill Sweeney.

Twelve people sit on the Commission in all.

The athlete representative is Finland's Mikko Ronkainen, a freestyle skier.