The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced the members of its Standing Committees, with Matthias Kamber named as the new Anti-Doping chairperson.

As part of his role, the former chief executive of the Swiss National Anti-Doping Organisation will oversee the seven-member Committee, which is responsible for consulting and advising the IPC on issues related to the fight against doping throughout the Paralympic Movement.

Kamber will appoint the rest of his Committee members in the coming weeks.

The make up of six other Standing Committees have also been confirmed, with the Audit and Finance, Classification, Education and Medical Committees each gaining a new athlete member.

Israel's Paralympic and world rowing medallist Moran Samuel has been named on the Classification Committee.

"The reason I applied for the Classification Committee was because I believe classification is the core of Paralympic sport, and we should keep finding ways to balance between fair play and maximal competitiveness," Samuel said.

Moren Samuel, right, has been named on the IPC's Classification Committee ©Getty Images

"I hope I can bring an athlete perspective, and I think that the combination of being a former wheelchair basketball player, and in the last eight years a rower, gives me two different experiences of the classification system."

Rita van Driel will chair the Women in Sport Committee (WiSC), which will now be made up of entirely new members.

She said following the announcement that she is "extremely happy" with the new set-up.

"The IPC aims to achieve a gender equal Paralympic Movement by ensuring that women and men have the same opportunities to participate and succeed in all areas," she said.

"Since we are not there yet, there is an important role for the WiSC to go beyond aspirational notions to achieve action-oriented results."

Van Driel went on to say that the WiSC would conduct a gender quality review to help better understand "the barriers that prevent women from becoming leaders or to engage in Para-sport".

A full list of the new Committee members can be found on the IPC website here.