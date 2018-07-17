Julian Alaphilippe secured a solo win to deliver the first French victory of this year’s Tour de France as Belgium’s Greg van Avermaet extended his overall lead in Le Grand-Bornand.

Both riders featured in a 21-man breakaway group on the 158 kilometres stage 10 from Annecy.

A series of moves came from the group during the day, with the riders largely coming back together throughout the climbs and descents.

Estonia’s Rein Taaramae sought to break clear with 34 kilometres left of the stage only for Alaphilippe to set off in pursuit.

The Frenchman passed the Direct Energie rider and launched a solo effort towards the finish, topping the final two climbs, including the Col de la Colombiere, with no rivals.

The Quick-Step Floors rider crossed the finish line in 4 hours 25min 27sec to secure a maiden stage win at the Grand Tour.

"It’s a lot of emotion because it’s not easy to win a Tour de France stage," he said.

"Since last night, I was determined to break away today.

"But I didn’t think I’d be able to ride like this in the finale."

Belgium's Greg van Avermaet finished fourth on the stage to extend his overall lead ©Getty Images

Alaphilippe added: "I’m proud and happy of what I did today.

"I really wanted a Tour de France stage victory and now I have it."

Spain’s Ion Izagirre ended second on the stage at 94 seconds down, with Taaramae a further six seconds down.

Van Avermaet achieved an impressive fourth at 1min 44sec behind the stage winner, with the yellow jersey extending his overall lead.

He is now 2:22 clear of second placed Geraint Thomas of Britain, with the Team Sky rider part of a large group of general classification hopefuls that rolled across the line at 3:23 behind the winner.

The group contained Britain’s defending champion Chris Froome, Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali, Colombia’s Nairo Quintana, The Netherlands' Tom Dumoulin, France’s Romain Bardet and Spain’s Alejandro Valverde and Mikel Landa.

Valverde is now third in the general classification at 3:10 down.

The race is due to continue tomorrow with a 108.5km stage from Albertville to La Rosière.