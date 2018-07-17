New members, the Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 sports programmes and the competition schedule for Tokyo 2020 are among the headline topics due to be discussed at the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) latest Executive Board meeting beginning here tomorrow.

The 14-member body, chaired by President Thomas Bach, are scheduled to hold three days of meetings before the IOC hosts an esports forum on Saturday (July 21).

Other issues set to be raised include the governance of the International Boxing Association and the International Biathlon Union, as well as the race for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The next editions of the Olympic Games dominate the opening day as the Executive Board will decide on which disciplines within the sports currently on the winter programme will be added to the 2022 Games in the Chinese capital.

Every winter body except the International Ice Hockey Federation and World Curling have submitted proposals to the IOC, with synchronised skating, women's Nordic combined and several mixed team competitions among those put forward.

Telemark skiing, freestyle skiing big air and six new luge disciplines have also been proposed.

Beijing 2022 have already said that they do not plan to propose any additional sports for the Games, meaning only additional disciplines will be considered by the IOC.

Freestyle skiing big air is among new disciplines hoping to be added to the Olympic programme at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

The procedure and timeframe for adding new sports at the 2024 Olympics in Paris will also be discussed following a meeting of the IOC Programme Commission.

Squash, boules and - potentially - esports are among those being considered for 2024 which are not featuring at Tokyo 2020.

The Commission last week proposed a timetable in which new sports would be considered over the next year.

insidethegames understands that, under this timetable, Paris would launch a process later this year before they submit a new sports proposal to the IOC in the first half of 2019.

This recommendation would be finalised by the IOC Executive Board in mid-2019 before the IOC Session later that year provisionally approves the shortlist of events from new sports.

An opportunity for changes would still be possible after Tokyo 2020 before the IOC Executive Board finalise the sport and event programme in December that year.

Extensive discussions are likely to be held regarding Tokyo 2020 as ticket prices and the competition schedule for the Summer Games in the Japanese capital will be finalised by the Executive Board.

It recently emerged that Tokyo 2020 were planning on having lower-priced tickets set at ¥2,020 (£13.80/$18.20/€15.70).

In May, it was reported organisers had set an upper price limit of ¥288,000 (£1,900/$2,600/€2,200) for the Opening Ceremony.

For the Paralympics Opening Ceremony, the price ceiling was said to have been set at ¥144,100 (£970/$1,300/€1,100).

Sporting event tickets could start at ¥2,000 (£13/$18/€15) for the Olympics and ¥1,000 (£7/$9/€8) for the Paralympics.

A series of cost-cutting measures outlined by Tokyo 2020 amid continued concerns regarding the cost of the Games will also be presented to the Executive Board by Coordination Commission chairman John Coates.

Preparations for Tokyo 2020 are set to feature heavily on the IOC Executive Board agenda ©Getty Images

Coates claimed during the Commission's sixth inspection last week that the measures could save around $100 million (£76 million/€85.5 million) from the running of the Games.

The Executive Board will propose an undisclosed number of new members for rubber-stamping at the IOC Session in Buenos Aires in October.

The organisation's ruling body will also discuss the race for the 2026 Winter Olympics, with Calgary in Canada, Sweden's capital Stockholm, Erzurum in Turkey, Sapporo in Japan and a yet-to-be confirmed Italian city are currently vying for the right to stage the event after Graz in Austria withdrew its bid earlier this month.

AIBA's ongoing governance reforms are also on the agenda for tomorrow, while anti-doping reports concerning the recently-established International Testing Agency, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Court of Arbitration for Sport will be presented.