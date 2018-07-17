Lassana Palenfo has announced he will not seek re-election as president of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).

The Ivorian made the announcement at the ANOCA Extraordinary General Assembly in Algiers today.

The meeting has been aimed at deciding a date for the organisation’s Presidential election.

ANOCA members have voted in favour of the election taking place during the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly in Tokyo.

The ANOC General Assembly will take place on November 28 and 29.

The ANOCA election would come after a spell of turmoil for the organisation.

In May, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled a new election must be held after it upheld an appeal by Cameroon's Hamad Kalkaba Malboum.

Kalkaba was controversially disqualified from standing in last year's election by the ANOCA Executive Committee after being accused of bribery and illegally using the Government in Cameroon to campaign on his behalf.

Palenfo was consequently re-elected by acclamation for a fourth term in office at the ANOCA General Assembly held in Djibouti on May 10 last year.

A complaint was lodged by Djibouti National Olympic Committee President and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Aicha Garad Ali over the decision to exclude Kalkaba.

This eventually resulted in a special meeting held after the ANOC General Assembly in Prague in November, attended by Kuwait's ANOC President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah and Spain's IOC deputy director general Pere Miró.

It was decided there that Palenfo will remain as President of ANOCA but would relinquish all operational functions and office duties to the Executive Committee.

Ultimately CAS ruled a new election must been held.

Palenfo informed ANOCA members he would not seek to stand at the rescheduled election.

Palenfo addressed the ANOCA members prior to an agenda item, titled “consideration and implementation of the Lausanne-based CAS”.

A report has been tabled by South Africa’s Sam Ramsamy, President of the ANOCA Review and Reform Committee.

A report will be given by ANOCA Review and Reform Committee chair Sam Ramsamy ©Getty Images

Further updates will be provided on the Youth Olympic Games, following the IOC agreeing to proactively pursue African hosts for the Games at their Session before the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in February.

Botswana, Nigeria and Senegal entered the race to stage the race, while Tunis in Tunisia also hoped to be a candidate.

Their potential candidacy has been put on hold until they have taken steps to end restrictions on Israeli athletes competing at events in the country.

An IOC delegation visited Botswana, Nigeria and Senegal in May to detail their propositions.

It is hoped the 2022 Games could pave the way for an eventual Summer Olympics in Africa.

A host is due to be chosen at the IOC Session in Buenos Aires in October.

This will take place before this year's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Argentina's capital, scheduled for between October 6 and 18.

An update is also expected to be given later on the 2019 African Games.

More follows.