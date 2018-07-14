Nozomi Okuhara and PV Sindhu will meet in a repeat of the World Championship gold medal game in the final of the Badminton World Federation Thailand Open.

Japan's Okuhara won the women's world title when she beat India's Sindhu, the Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist, in Scottish city Glasgow last year.

Both players battled through their last four contests today in the Super 500 tournament at Bangkok's Nimibutr Stadium.

Okuhara, seeded fourth, knocked out American seventh seed Zhang Beiwen who had accounted for Japan's top seed Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals yesterday.

A further scalp was not to be for the United States player as the world champion won 21-17, 21-10.

Sindhu, seeded second, had a tougher examination as she needed three games to beat Indonesia's unseeded hope Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.

Kanta Tsuneyama booked his place in the men's final ©Getty Images

The Indian eventually prevailed 23-21, 16-21, 21-9.

Japan will also have representation in the men's final as Kanta Tsuneyama came through a last four stage which was all unseeded.

He defeated Indonesian qualifier Sony Dwi Kuncoro 21-13, 14-21, 23-21.

Tsuneyama will now play another Indonesian for the title after Tommy Sugiarto ended home interest by defeating Thailand's Suppanyu Avihingsanon 21-15, 21-12.

Both finals will be played tomorrow when the doubles events will also reach a conclusion.