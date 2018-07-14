Minsk 2019 have claimed that a three-day Chef de Mission seminar was successful as preparations for the second European Games continue.

Organisers said that the majority of the 50 European National Olympic Committees (NOCs) were represented in Belarus' capital city.

They were provided with tours of the Athletes' Village and 12 venues to be used for the Games, all but one of which is an existing facility.

It was claimed the tour provided the officials with a better idea of the routes and times necessary to travel between the different venues.

The venues are asserted to be within a 30 minute drive from the Athletes' Village.

Meetings were also held to discuss all functional areas for the Games.

"It's fair to say that we had an excellent three-day Chef de Mission seminar," said Simon Clegg, the European Games executive director.

"The local organisers have put together an excellent programme and I think that any of the international guests who saw the facilities could not fail to be impressed by the venues they have here.

"Particular praise was given to Minsk 2019 for the work they have undertaken over the last couple of months.

"The Chefs de Mission who were here in March have seen significant progress.

"With 345 days to go there is still a great deal of work to be done, but we send back to the 49 countries that were represented here this week fantastic ambassadors for the European Games and Belarus as a country.

"I know the Chefs de Mission are all excited to come back next year with the best athletes from their countries to compete."

Chef de Missions from almost all 50 European NOCs participated ©Minsk 2019

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 NOCs will compete in 15 sports in Minsk.

This will include 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, beach volleyball, boxing and canoe sprint.

Cycling, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling also feature on the programme.

Ten of the 15 sports will act as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with the European Games also counting as the official European Championships for four sports.

There will be 91 men's events, 89 women's events and 21 mixed events in total, with 115 universality spots available.

Minsk 2019 assert they received positive feedback from NOCs, while they claim advice will help them to resolve any issues raised.

"The Chefs de Mission visit is one of the key events on the schedule of preparations for any large-scale sports event, taking place less than a year before it begins," said George Katulin, Minsk 2019 chief executive.

"We presented our reports on different functional areas for the representatives of the NOCs.

"The main task of the experts, who have extensive experience at the Olympic Games, European Games, and other major events, is to get reliable information to ensure their athletes have a comfortable stay in Belarus so that they can perform at their very best.

"I am very pleased with the feedback we received from the representatives of the 49 NOCs here this week.

"Their advice will help solve existing issues and best meet the needs of the various NOCs."

An NOC communications managers and press attachés seminar was also held over two days, including members of national and international media.

The roughly 30 participants were given presentations on relevant functional areas as well as a venue and city tour.

The Games will take place from June 21 to 30 next year.