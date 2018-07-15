Indonesian President Joko Widodo has visited Jakabaring Sport City in Palembang to oversee preparations at the complex for the 2018 Asian Games ©Getty Images

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has visited Jakabaring Sport City (JSC) in Palembang to oversee preparations at the complex for the 2018 Asian Games.

Netral English reports that Widodo also cast his eye over the plaza of the Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium, which is based in the JSC and will host women's football action during the Games. 

It was there that he was given information on the venue and sports arena development from South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin.

Among those accompanying Widodo was Indonesia's Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi and Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono.

Also present were Employment Minister Hanif Dhakiri, Secretary of State Pratikno, and Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq.

The 2018 Asian Games are due to begin in just over a month's time ©Getty Images
The 2018 Asian Games are due to begin in just over a month's time ©Getty Images

Last month, Widodo called for increased promotion of the 2018 Asian Games which will be held across Jakarta and Palembang.

According to Antara News, the country's leader said efforts to advertise the event had not "intensified" and that "fever" for the Games had not set in.

Widodo invited athletes, musicians and artists to the State Palace in Jakarta to ask for their help in promoting the Asian Games, which will run in the two cities between August 18 and September 2.

He also visited Karawang, a city 32 miles from Jakarta, to hand out t-shirts.

In May, Widodo highlighted his support for the Asian Games by wearing a black jacket promoting the event.