BMC Racing claimed team time trials honours on the third stage of the Tour de France to put Greg Van Avermaet into the yellow jersey.

The American registered team produced a strong ride on the 35.5 kilometres course in Cholet.

Van Avermaet and the United States’ Tejay van Garderen were among key members of the team on the route.

They finished in a winning time of 38min 46sec, giving the team a necessary boost, with reports suggesting they may be forced to fold at the end of the year if they cannot attract extra sponsorship.

Team Sky finished four seconds adrift of their time to end second on the stage,

Quick-Step Floors were third at seven seconds down on the winners.

Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet became the first reigning Olympic road race champion to take the yellow jersey ©Getty Images

The stage victory saw BMC Racing move their team leader Richie Porte further up the standings, having lost time in a crash on stage one.

They also put Van Avermaet into the overall race lead, making him the first reigning Olympic road race champion to wear the yellow jersey in the Tour de France’s history.

The Belgian boasts the same time as his team-mate van Garderen, who lies in second overall.

Britain’s Geraint Thomas is three seconds off the race lead in third, with the Team Sky rider benefiting from his squad’s efforts.

The International Cycling Union WorldTour race is due to continue tomorrow with a 195km stage from La Baule to Sarzeau.