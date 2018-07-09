Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl enjoyed a strong day of 49er racing to take the lead at the 2018 49er/FX/Nacra 17 European Championships in the seaside town of Gdynia in Poland.

The Austrian pair enjoyed a victory and two second place finishes across the three races today to take the overall lead with just nine points.

Their only blemish was a disqualification - and a consequent maximum 32 points - in race two yesterday in a performance which is currently their one discard.

Australian pair William Philips and Iain Jensen lie second overall on 13 points and Argentinians Yago and Klaus Lange are third on 15.

Neither pair are eligible for the European medals, but are still permitted to compete in the open format.

Fourth placed Poles Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski and fifth placed Danes Mads Lubeck and Nikolaj Hoffmann Buhl of Denmark lie second and third in the European standings with respective tallies of 16 and 17 points.

Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl, left, pictured competing in a prior race, are the current 49er leaders ©Getty Images

Britain’s reigning world and European Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stu Bithell, meanwhile, lie only eighth overall - and sixth Europeans - on 22 points.

Norway's Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen managed two wins and a second place today to take the lead in the women's 49erFX class.

Spaniards Carla Munté Carrasco and Marta Munté Carrasco are second, with 16 points, and United States' Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea third, with 21.

Britain's Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth led fourth - and third Europeans - on 23 points.