Jolien D'Hoore claimed her second win at the Giro Rosa, after sprinting to victory at the close of the 109 kilometre stage four in Piacenza.

The Belgian rider earned her first victory of the International Cycling Union Women’s World Tour event yesterday.

She was expected to be in contention again with a bunch sprint considered a likely outcome on a relatively flat stage.

Ukraine’s Olena Pavlukhina attempted to spring a surprise after launching a solo attack with 30km to go.

Pavlukhina built up a lead of over one minute, but her advantage started to fall as the finish drew closr.

The Ukraianian was eventually caught as the peloton reached the 10km to go mark.

It ensured a bunch sprint would unfold, with D'Hoore again proving the fastest finisher.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider crossed the line in first place, with Italy’s Marta Bastianelli ending as the runner-up.

Finland’s Lotta Pauliina Lepistö finished in third.

🚨🎥 @TeamSunweb have held the Maglia Rosa since winning the stage one team time trial.

Today @L_Kirch was awarded the jersey for the second day.#UCIWWT #GiroRosa18 pic.twitter.com/fKIDT3g4Fx — UCI_WWT (@UCI_WWT) July 9, 2018

Having ended safely in the bunch, Canada’s Leah Kirchmann retained the race leader’s pink jersey.

She has the same time as her fellow Team Sunweb rider Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands.

Their team-mate Ellen van Dijk lies third overall, with the Dutch rider eight seconds behind the leading pair.

The race will continue tomorrow with a 117km stage in Omenga.