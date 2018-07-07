Wrestlers from Uzbekistan, Iran, Russia and Armenia each won gold medals as the first four Greco-Roman finals were held today at the United World Wrestling Cadet World Championships in Zagreb.

Abror Atabaev of Uzbekistan won the first final over the day in the under-48 kilograms event after he was awarded victory by the judges following a 4-4 draw with Sajjad Javid Abbaspourragani of Iran.

Iskhar Kurbayev of Kazakhstan and Arshad Arshad of India won the bronze medals.

Amirhossein Gholam Reza Khounsari of Iran won the under-55kg division by defeating Giorgi Pertaia of Georgia 7-0.

Uzbekistan featured on the podium again as Amirbek Sultonov won a bronze medal, along with Kazakhstan's Din Mukhamed Koshkar.

Russia's only win of the day came in the under-65kg division when Muslim Imadaev beat Armenia's Shant Khachatryan 3-0.

Samuel Bellsheidt of German and Iran's Hossein Afrasiyab Ghasemi each clinched bronze medals.

Armenia then won the last event of the day in the under-80 category.

Karen Khachatryan beat Giorgi Tsopurashvili of Georgia 2-1 as bronze medals were won by Denmark's Turpan Ali Alvievich Bisultanov and Mohammed Aziz Naghousi of Iran.

Finals are due to continue in the Greco-Roman divisions tomorrow.