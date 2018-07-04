Historic basketball matches featuring players from North Korea and South Korea took place today in Pyongyang.

The matches at the Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium in the North's capital featured mixed teams from both countries.

As well as being billed as symbolic for the ongoing peace efforts between the two nations, the women's match offered a glimpse of the joint side which will represent Korea at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

North and South Korea have agreed to compete together in three sports, also including dragon boat racing and rowing.

Teams named "Peace" and "Prosperity" played today with the latter edging the women's contest 103-102.

Ro Suk-yong of the North and Kim Han-byeol of the South were key to the victory, scoring 18 points each.

High-profile officials from both sides of the divide were present at the matches.





Sport has been used as a key vehicle to try and achieve peace on the Korean peninsula, especially since the countries took part in a joint march at the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in the South in February.

The players enter the court in Pyongyang ©Getty Images

A joint women's ice hockey team took part at those Games.

South Korea women's national basketball head coach, Lee Moon-kyu, told Yonhap the joint team could work well at the Asian Games.

"I was impressed by Team Peace's number nine and Team Prosperity's number seven," he said. "We have the same faces and use the same language.

"We will work harder under the name of Korea."

The last joint Korean basketball matches took place in 2003.

Men's games are also taking place in Pyongyang as well as contests between the two countries, where no flags or national symbols will be used.

"Through the Panmunjom Declaration adopted by our two leaders on April 27, the South and the North have been making their way toward a new peace and prosperity," South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said to Yonhap.

"In particular, I believe that this reunification basketball event held in line with the summit agreement will expand and advance sports exchanges and greatly contribute to reconciliation of our people and unity."