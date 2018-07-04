Norway and Romania each enjoyed victories as Ivory Coast confirmed their withdrawal from the Women's Junior World Handball Championship in Debrecen.

Ivory Coast did not turn up for their opening matches in Group A and have now confirmed their non participation.

"On July 4, the 2018 International Handball Federation (IHF) Women’s Junior World Championship Competition Management received the official notice that the Ivory Coast team will not be able to travel to Hungary for the event and will therefore not participate," a statement confirmed.

"This information came following the delayed travel of the team, after which the Group A schedule was adjusted in the hope of avoiding the cancellation of other matches.

"In accordance with the corresponding decision of the Competition Management following the relevant IHF Regulations, the team of Ivory Coast will be removed from the match schedule of the event.

"This means that all other teams in Group A will only play four preliminary round matches."

Norway, who missed their first match against the Ivorians, triumphed 25-20 against Brazil in their first encounter at the Főnix Hall.

Romania overcame Paraguay elsewhere today ©HungaryHandball2018

In Group B, defending bronze medallists Romania progressed in a 41-25 win over Paraguay at the Hódos Imre Sports Hall.

Romania only led 16-13 at the halfway point before pressing ahead.

Andrada-Bianca Berbece scored 10 goals for the European side.

Hungary also beat Portugal 33-20 today in Group A.

in Group C, Japan were beaten 33-23 by defending champions Denmark while The Netherlands beat Angola 37-21.