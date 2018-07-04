The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has become the first international governing body to alter its website address to include ".sport".

It comes after the initiative was rolled out by the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF).

From now on, the FIG website will be www.gymnastics.sport and a redesign has also been carried out to go with the change.

"We like this concept of having a domain name that clearly means what the International Gymnastics Federation is," said FIG President Morinari Watanabe.

"The GAISF approach, which offers the opportunity to control a full portfolio of relevant names linked to the FIG activities, will allow us to be more visible in an internet search and, therefore, to increase our digital footprint."

FIG will now add other web addresses for their various disciplines, including artistic-gymnastics.sport, rhythmic-gymnastics.sport, trampoline.sport and parkour.sport.

Equivalents in more than 30 languages will also be registered.

The GAISF initiative has been a protracted process which has been ongoing since 2012 and has been subject to longstanding legal complications and delays.

As part of the pre-launch programme, a select group of websites are due to go live in the next few weeks, becoming among the first ever at ".sport".

A consolidated launch period is then scheduled to take place from September 4 to November 6.

Web addresses with .sport for various disciplines will be rolled out ©Getty Images

General availability is set to begin on January 8 next year.

Premium pricing applies during the consolidated launch period.

Standard pricing will apply starting with general availability.

As a community extension ".sport" has made membership in the community an eligibility requirement for registering a ".sport" domain.

During the consolidated launch period, these include: federations, sport organisations and governing bodies, clubs and teams, cities and public authorities, athletes and practitioners, sport organisers, event sponsors, sport brands and corporate partners, sport media and sport facilities.

In addition to individual registration, there will be special programmes for name categories that are subject to special requirements.

These include discipline names, key sport vocabulary, geographic names and generic names.

International federations will largely operate their corresponding discipline names across multiple domains and languages.

Geographic domains will be registered by public authorities from municipalities around the world.

Generic names may be registered by content providers who will operate them in a non-discriminatory way based on advertising models.

In 2019, it is anticipated that pre-validated promotional coupons for ".sport" domain registration will be made available through the International Federations to their national and regional governing bodies.

GAISF President Patrick Baumann said that the role of .sport could "change the digital landscape for sport".

“I am delighted that FIG has committed to joining the revolution as a pioneer, and I am confident that many other federations, as well as event organisers, media outlets and commercial brands will also follow suit," he said.